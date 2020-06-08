Anthony Garcia

School: Prosser High School
Future plans: Continue his second year at CBC, then transfer to WSU to pursue computer science.
Favorite quote: "Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do"
Message from family: Anthony, we're proud of the young man you've become. You will do great things if you set your mind to it and let God guide you down the right path. We love you. - Dad, Mom, Jr, and Emily.
Parents' names: Esteban and Yesenia Garcia
