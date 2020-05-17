Arie Prins

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Mechanical Engineering. Attending Dordt University.
Message from family: We are so proud of you and your hard work. May God be your guide as you continue on to college and conquer whatever comes your way. "Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is - His good, pleasing and perfect will." Romans 12:2
Parents' names: Jason & Marente Prins
