Arturo Fernandez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Plans to attend Perry Technical Institute with an aspiration to become an electrician.
Favorite quote: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you”
Message from family: We are so proud of you and we love you very much! We are so excited to see what’s in store for you, this is only the beginning. Don’t forget the sky is the limit! Love mom, dad, Esmeralda, and Fermin.
Parents' names: Eliza and Fermin Fernandez
