Astrid Galarza

School: Mabton High School & Yakima Valley College
Future plans: Attend Eastern Washington University to receive a BSN.
Favorite quote: La vie est belle
Message from family: Estamos muy orgullosos de ti. Te queremos mucho.
Parents' names: Alejandro & Modesta Perez
