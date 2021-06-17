Autumn Marquez

School: Yakima Valley College
Future plans: Continue schooling by attending a 4 year university in the Seattle area to earn her B.A. in English Language and Literature and Minor in Informatics.
Favorite quote: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
Message from family: We are so proud of how far you have come especially with all the difficulties of this past year. You pushed through with determination and trust God’s plan for you. We love you Autumn!! The best is yet to come!!
Parents' names: Saul and Rhonda Marquez
