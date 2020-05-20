Berenice Vasquez

School: Sunnyside High School and YVC
Future plans: After graduating I will continue my education at Heritage University to obtain a bachelors degree in nursing.
Favorite quote: “Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do”.
Message from family: Le quiero agradecer a toda mi familia en especial a mis padres por todo su apoyo y por siempre empujarme a seguir adelante. Gracias a ustedes estoy donde estoy hoy! Los quiero muchísimo <3
Parents' names: Josefina Moreno and Noel Vasquez
