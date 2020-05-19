Bianca Alaniz

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Bianca will attend Eastern Washington University and pursue her dredgers in Nursing.
Favorite quote: “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13
Message from family: We are so proud of your accomplishments and your future endeavors to come. Strive for your dreams and goals.🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Parents' names: Basilio Alaniz and Anid Alaniz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.