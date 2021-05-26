Bianca Salinas

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend college to become an elementary teacher.
Favorite quote: CHANGE you wish to SEE in the WORLD GANDHI
Message from family: We are so very proud of you baby girl. Congratulations. Love you always.
Parents' names: Ricardo and Marcy Salinas
