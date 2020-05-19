Blaine Heilman

School: Zillah High School
Future plans: World of Work
Favorite quote: Brakes only slow you down
Message from family: You did it!!! We are all so very proud of you. Blaine, you always have a smile to share with whom ever you meet, you always make us laugh with your silly jokes and the kindness in your heart glows all around you. The world is at your finger tips, now go out and conquer it. Congratulations!! Love - Mom, Dad, Gage and Brooke
Parents' names: Allen & Kym Heilman
