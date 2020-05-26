Bode Jansen

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Bode plans to attend Dordt University in Iowa and study Ag Business and Accounting
Favorite quote: Work smarter, not harder.
Message from family: We are so proud of you and your accomplishments. May God continue to bless you in all you do.
Parents' names: Travis and Beth Jansen
