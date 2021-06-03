Celeste Alvarado

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Celeste works full time, very independent, helps out at home, with her younger siblings, and will be attending WSU this Fall.
Favorite quote: Never give up!
Message from family: Ceci, you have become this young independent young lady, and make us so proud! I want you to go out, explore life, and always know, if life gets a little hard, never give up! You got this mom!! Love always your mom, Rollie, Anahi, Zayla..& all your family!
Parents' names: Yolanda Flores, & Raul Vazquez
