Charlee Johnston

School: Sunnyside High School and Yakima Valley Community College
Future plans: In the fall, Charlee plans to attend FIDM in LA, and will be pursuing a degree in Digital Marketing.
Message from family: We are so proud of you! It is such a great accomplishment to be graduating with honors from both SHS and YVCC! We cannot wait to see what God has planned for your future! We are so excited to say that we are now...proud FIDM parents!
Parents' names: Seth and Joelle Johnston
