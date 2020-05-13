Christal Victoriano

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Christal plans to attend Evergreen Stare College. She would like to study psychology and sociology to become a trauma therapist.
Favorite quote: It's kinda fun to do the impossible-Walt Disney
Message from family: We are proud of what you have accomplished and we can not wait for what you will continue to accomplish. Love you, SI SE PUDO!
Parents' names: Maria and Juan Victoriano
