Christal Victoriano

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Christal plans to attend Evergreen Stare College. She would like to study psychology and sociology to become a trauma therapist.

Favorite quote: It's kinda fun to do the impossible-Walt Disney

Message from family: We are proud of what you have accomplished and we can not wait for what you will continue to accomplish. Love you, SI SE PUDO!

Parents' names: Maria and Juan Victoriano

