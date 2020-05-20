Daisy Lara

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Daisy will be attending Central Washington University to pursue her dream to become a dental hygienist.
Favorite quote: Behind you all your memories Before you all your dreams Around you all who love you Within you all you need
Message from family: Daisy, You are an incredibly talented and smart young lady. We are so proud of your academic accomplishments and even more for placing top 5 in your graduating class. You never fail to amaze us. You have became a role model to your younger siblings. Remember to follow your heart in everything you do. You will always have your family’s support. We love you!! Love always, Mom, Dad, Marisol, Gorge, Elisa, and Julian
Parents' names: Jose Lara and Maria Sanchez
