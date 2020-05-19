Daniela Fuerte

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend YVC for dental assistant while continuing to work.
Favorite quote: “Let’s skip?”
Message from family: Think BIG. Trust Yourself And Make it Happen. Do Something today that your future self will thank you for. Remember to always work hard and stay positive. Love sister ❤️
Parents' names: Maria Fuerte & Jose Fuerte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.