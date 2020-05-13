Danilo Martinez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend Perry Tech or Heritage University
Favorite quote: Sometimes it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination ~Drake
Message from family: We are all beyond proud of you & believe in you! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you son! I’ve been there since day one and will continue to be there to support you and cheer you on! We love you!!
Parents' names: Anita Martinez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.