Darion Xavier Beeman

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Darion plans to obtain his AA at YVCC before transferring to a University
Message from family: Congrats! We are so proud of all that you have accomplished. Love Lauren, Mom, Dad and your loving family.
Parents' names: Brandon and Connie Beeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.