School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Plan on attending YVC for two years then transferring to EWU for social worker.
Favorite quote: “If you don’t work for it you don’t earn it”
Message from family: Muchas felicidades a mi mija Edith Barboza por su gran logro de graduación de la high school estoy muy orgullosa de ella,y que siga para adelanté con sus grandes sueños te quiero mucho mi gran niña.
Parents' names: Fatima Barboza
