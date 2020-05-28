Edith Madrigal

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Edith is going to be attending WSU in the fall.
Favorite quote: “Nothing in life is impossible as long as you take that first step.”
Message from family: Estamos muy orgullosos de tu primer logro como adulta de tantos que te faltan y esperemos en dios que estemos juntos en el futuro para abrasarte y ver cumplir tus metas y sueños y eso solo se logrará con esfuerzo y tenacidad te queremos mucho y felicidades por uno de tantos!
Parents' names: Ana & Fernando Madrigal
