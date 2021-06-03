Elias Acevedo

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Going to college and getting my BA and doing my own business.
Favorite quote: If I can do it so can you. Dream big and succeed in your dream you can do it.
Message from family: We love you so much. You did it you made all of us proud of what you have achieved by so many good blessing in your future to bring!💯❤️
Parents' names: Esmeralda Acevedo & Mario Oxlaj
