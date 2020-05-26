Elizabeth Aguiñaga Martinez

School: Central Washington University
Future plans: My future plans are to travel but also continue my education so I can become a Substance Abuse and Behavioral Counselor to help others.
Favorite quote: Haz de tu vida un sueño y de tu sueño una realidad.
Message from family: Que tus sueños están a punto de realizarse pero todavía te falta un escalón que subir para lograr tu meta. No te desanimes, tu puedes lograrlo.
Parents' names: Martin Aguiñaga & Maria Aguiñaga
