Elizabeth Eva Gonzalez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Elizabeth plans on exploring a career in dermatology in the fall, starting with becoming an esthetician.
Message from family: Our Queen is about to spread her wings! God bless you on every step of the way. We love you! We are so proud of you! You did it!!
Parents' names: Jesse and Eva Gonzalez
