Enevaeh Beltran

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Continue to work at the best coffee shop in town JITTERZ and attend Beauty School.
Favorite quote: Well sorry!!!
Message from family: Congratulations mommas!!! Good luck in everything this life holds for you we are beyond proud of you!!! Love you our sonsita
Parents' names: Daniel Beltran Jr & Sonia Martinez
