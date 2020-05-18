Ethan Andrews

School: Bickleton High School
Future plans: Ethan will be attending Perry Technical Institute
Message from family: We are so proud of all your accomplishments! You can do anything you set your mind to! We look forward to seeing what the next chapter of your life holds. We love you!
Parents' names: Dan and Heidi Andrews
