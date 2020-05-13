Francisco Magallan

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attend UW Bothell for Computer Engineering

Message from family: Your whole family is proud of you son, keep aiming for them Stars you will succeed. Love Mom, Dad, Anthony, Frances, Maricela, Mya, PJ and Grandma and Grandpa Campos

Parents' names: Raul and Mary Garcia

