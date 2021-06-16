School: Sunnyside United Methodist Pre-School (Miss Mary)
Future plans: Play T-ball, Go Swimming, Go Camping. I want to be a diesel mechanic like daddy. Buy a black Ford powerstroke diesel.
Favorite quote: I can do it...I can do it.
Message from family: Good job Lil Gary! Now on to Kindergarten. We love you more than all the stars in the sky. Love and hugs from all your family.
Parents' names: Gary Boyle & Marissa Boob
