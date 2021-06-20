Grace Bestebreur

School: Prosser High School
Future plans: Attend Whitworth University as a student athlete. Grace will major in Health Science and play softball for the Pirates.
Favorite quote: So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:31
Message from family: Swing for the stars...If were easy, they'd call it baseball!
Parents' names: Glenn and Alison Bestebreur
