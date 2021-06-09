Houston Perez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Work for a while doing roofing and then possibly going to the Marines.
Favorite quote: Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far. Theodore Roosevelt
Message from family: We have and always will believe in you. You can do anything you put your mind to.
Parents' names: Brian and Heather Blackburn
