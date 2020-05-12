Hunter Kleinow

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Hunter will be attending CWU to get his teaching degree.
Favorite quote: There may be people who have more talent than you, but there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you. -Derek Jeter
Message from family: Hunter, we are SO proud of you! It has been an honor to watch you through the years, excelling at everything you’ve put your mind to. God has big things in store for you and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Congratulations! We love you! - Dad, Mom & Coop -
Parents' names: Dave and Alison Kleinow
