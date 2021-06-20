Isaac Bestebreur

School: Prosser High School
Future plans: Attend Columbia Basin College and work towards a degree in Environmental Science.
Favorite quote: No one will go to their grave wishing they'd fished less.
Message from family: May your all fishing dreams come true...Fish On!
Parents' names: Glenn and Alison Bestebreur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.