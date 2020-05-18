Isaias Morfin

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: He will be attending Central Washington University and will be pursuing a degree in computer science.
Favorite quote: To be able at any moment to sacrifice what you are, for what you will become.
Message from family: We love you, we are extremely proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to see everything you will continue to accomplish.
Parents' names: Maribel Gomez
