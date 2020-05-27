Jacob Kleinow

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Jake plans to attend YVCC and become a dental hygienist.
Favorite quote: "We don't remember days, we remember moments" - Cesare Pavese
Message from family: We are ALL so proud of you and can't wait for the next chapter for you in your life, to every road is an unknown path that is unwritten but it is yours to write as you wish. We love you Jacob so much! Love Mom, Tony, Eliza, Jayden, Blakey, Kelsey and Myles
Parents' names: Tina & Tony Schwab and Jeff Kleinow
