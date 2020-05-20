Jacqueline Espinoza

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Continue school for dentistry.
Favorite quote: Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart
Message from family: La queremos mucho, siempre a sido mi deseo más grande y lo cumpliste. Que te vaya bien en la carera que escojas y Dios me la bendiga siempre.
Parents' names: Celso Espinoza, Yesenia Espinoza
