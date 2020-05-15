Janese Santos

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Janese will attend Eastern Washington University and pursue a degree in nursing. She is already working in healthcare as a CNA and plans to continue working through college.
Favorite quote: "I'm actually not funny, people just think I'm joking"
Message from family: Remember to be nice, you never know when or how you will cross paths with people in the future. We are so proud of you!!
Parents' names: Gloria Santos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.