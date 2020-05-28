Jasmin Contreras

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Attend YVC, finish prerequisites then transfer to WSU and get her Bachelors in Nursing.
Favorite quote: La Vida Te Pondrá Obstáculos Pero Los Límites Los Pones Tu. -Klau Vasquez
Message from family: Te queremos mucho hija y que tus suenos se hagan realidad eres una hija inteligente y se que puedes lograr lo que seá que te propongas. Te Queremos Mucho! -Mama Y. Papa
Parents' names: Maria and Jorge Contreras
