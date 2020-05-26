Jasmine Arregui

School: Grandview High School

Future plans: Jasmine did the Running Start program and will graduate high school with her A.A. She will attend WSU Tri-Cities to major in English and get her certificate to be a teacher.

Message from family: We are very proud of you Jasmine. Continue to follow your dreams. We will always be your biggest fans! We love you!

Parents' names: April & Ilian Arregui

