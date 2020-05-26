Jasmine Arregui

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Jasmine did the Running Start program and will graduate high school with her A.A. She will attend WSU Tri-Cities to major in English and get her certificate to be a teacher.
Message from family: We are very proud of you Jasmine. Continue to follow your dreams. We will always be your biggest fans! We love you!
Parents' names: April & Ilian Arregui
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.