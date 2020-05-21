Javier Dominguez Jr

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: To attend Perry Tech to become an electrician.
Favorite quote: “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breath… then you’ll become successful” -Eric Thomas
Message from family: We are all very proud of you and can’t wait to see all you accomplish!
Parents' names: Juana Dominguez & Javier Dominguez
