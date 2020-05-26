Jay-cee Al-Ghamdi

School: Grandview High School

Future plans: Attending college in spring to earn a bachelors degree in animal science and a second bachelors in animal behavior.

Favorite quote: “A lesson without pain is meaningless. For you cannot gain anything without sacrificing something else in return, but once you have overcome it and made it your own, you will gain an irreplaceable fullmetal heart.” ~Edward Elric

Message from family: We love you ditto, we’re very proud of you.

Parents' names: Karen Sinclair & Julian Al-Ghamdi

