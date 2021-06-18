Jeaimie González Medina

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Go to colleges to Become a teacher
Favorite quote: Live like there’s no tomorrow
Message from family: Your father and I were so proud of you for making your dream come true graduating from high school And we thank God every day for letting us share this amazing journey with you love you mija we wish you nothing but the best in your future.
Parents' names: Jose and Sylvia Medina
