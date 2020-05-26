Jesse Martinez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Jesse will be working at a local nursing facility, where he will gain experience and complete a training program to peruse a career in the medical field.
Favorite quote: With great power comes great power comes great responsibility. - Uncle Ben 🕷
Message from family: We are extremely proud of you and all of your accomplishments so far. This is the beginning of a new journey for you, remember we are always here to cheer you on. ❤️ Congratulations on your graduation!
Parents' names: Zack Stills and Karla Martinez
