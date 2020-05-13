Jessica Appleby

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending Centralia College Fall of 2020; playing volleyball for the Blazers; studying dental hygenist; possibly studying real estate.
Message from family: You have powered through so many difficulties this past year; we are so very proud of the amazing, strong young woman you have become. Wherever life takes you, we know you will be happy and successful. We love you, bug.
Parents' names: Debbie Rhode, Verden Haddox; Joseph Appleby (decd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.