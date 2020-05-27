Jesus Mata

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: I plan to attend the University and earn my bachelors degree but I am unsure in what.
Favorite quote: "I am the best there is, the best there was, and the best there will ever be." - Bret Hart
Message from family: We are all so proud of everything you've accomplished Jesus and can't wait to see what you do in the future.
Parents' names: Juan and Maria Mata
