Jesus Zamora

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attend college and pursue career

Favorite quote: Roses are red, violets are blue, forget coronavirus got me out of school.

Message from family: We are so proud of you for this big accomplishment!! We can’t wait to see what the future hold for you. Love you!!

Parents' names: Margarita Licea & Josue Gonzalez

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.