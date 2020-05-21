Jose Alejandro Castellanos Barajas

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Go to college & set a goal to become an architect
Favorite quote: “Be the change you want to see in the world”
Message from family: Estamos muy orgullosos de ti y de todo lo que estás logrando. Estás creciendo para convertirte en un joven exitoso. Te queremos mucho!!!
Parents' names: Jaime Castellanos & Rosa Barajas
