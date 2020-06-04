Julia Sanchez

School: Grandview High School

Future plans: Julia will go on to earn a degree in psychology to pursue a career in mental health counseling in education.

Favorite quote: "A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early." -Julie Andrews

Message from family: We are extremely proud of you! You have persevered through many obstacles to become a beautiful young lady. We have watched you grow as a dancer, a leader, and a queen. We wish you the best always! Love Mom, Dad, and Mia.

Parents' names: Dave and Eliza Sanchez

