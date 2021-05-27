Julian Bobadilla

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Attend CWU and study education
Favorite quote: There’s only one day better than graduation day and that’s pretzel day
Message from family: Congrats on this achievement. I know you will do amazing things and will achieve all your goals. Words can’t even begin to express how proud I am of you. Love mom
Parents' names: Ana Madrigal
