Julissa Guevara

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Planning to attend CBC to start my career into medicine, looking forward towards playing college ball at Olympia community college.
Favorite quote: “Don’t confuse my personality with my attitude, my personality is who I am, and my attitude depends on who you are!”
Message from family: Estamos muy orgullosos de nuestra hija “Todo lo que quieras en esta vida, va ser trabajando”
Parents' names: Alberto and Rosaura Guevara
