Kameran Rodriguez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Going to Walla Walla Community College to play basketball. Kameran wants to be a Marine Rehabilitation specialist.
Message from family: So proud of you Kameran. You have worked so hard. Keep up the good work. You can do anything you put your mind to.
Parents' names: Ross and Heather Rodriguez
