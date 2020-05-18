Karina Vega

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Plan to attend YVCC and finish my pre-reqs and do nursing school to get my BSN and MSN degree.
Favorite quote: Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll will never, ever have enough.
Message from family: We are both every proud of you and we hope to see what the future has for you.
Parents' names: Celia Garcia, Oscar Vega
