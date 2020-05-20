Karla Yanez-Hernandez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Karla will attend Charter College this summer to pursue becoming a Medical Assistant. Karla is currently working on becoming a NAC.
Favorite quote: “Haz de tu vida un sueño y de tu sueño una realidad”.
Message from family: Estamos orgullosos de nuestra hija en todo lo que ah cumplido y sabemos que le va echar muchas ganas en el futuro.
Parents' names: Carlos y Erika Yanez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.